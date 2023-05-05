The sports category has moved to a new website.
Ekweremadu to be sentenced in UK court today

Ima Elijah

The trio could bag up to 10 years jail term under the Modern Slavery Act

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu (TheNation)
This marks the first verdict under the Modern Slavery Act, and the trio could face up to 10 years in prison for violating the Act.

The trio were found guilty of organ trafficking by a United Kingdom court. The jury found that they conspired to bring the victim to London to exploit him for his kidney.

Their conviction follows a six-week trial at London's Central Criminal Court, the Old Bailey, where they were found guilty of conspiracy to arrange for the travel of a young Nigerian man, David Nwamini, to the UK, in order to exploit him for his kidney. The organ was needed for Ekweremadu's daughter, Sonia, who is ill.

During the trial, the prosecutor, Hugh Davies, accused Ekweremadu of showing "entitlement, dishonesty, and hypocrisy."

However, Ekweremadu and his wife denied any knowledge of the conspiracy, claiming that they were victims of a scam. Obeta also denied the charge, saying that Nwamini was not offered a reward for his kidney and was acting altruistically.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

