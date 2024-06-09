More headaches for Edo APC as key chieftain resigns ahead of guber election

Inegbeniki's resignation was contained in a letter to his Ward 9, Opoji chairman in Esan Central Local Government Area (LGA) and dated June 6, 2024.

Justifying his decision, the chieftain said recent happenings in his LGA conflicted with his core political values.

While calling for the need to reposition the APC in Edo State, Inegbeniki stressed that his resignation from the party was in the best interest of his Edo Central Senatorial District.

“There comes a time in the life of every man when some hard decisions must be taken not only in one’s interest but in the general interest of his People. This is one of such moments.

“After 25 years as an active, financial and dedicated grassroots politician in Edo State. Also as one of the founding fathers of the All Progressives Congress (APC)in Edo State, I believe that I have contributed my quota to the growth of the party in my Ward, Local Government Area, Senatorial district, State and our country, Nigeria.

“However, some recent developments in the party in my LGA and State conflict with my core principles and values. This has led me to do a serious evaluation of my political future in Edo State and decide on the way forward.

“After due consultations with my family, friends and political associates, I wish to formally inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress(APC)and my role as the State Vice Chairman. It is a hard decision but it is the best in the interest of the good people of my Senatorial district.

“I wish to formally thank the party for availing me of the platform upon which I was elected the current party-state Vice Chairman. However, a lot needs to be done to reposition the party in Edo State.

“I thank all my teeming supporters and followers for their support and loyalty, despite the challenges. Now, it is time to chart a new course for the good of all.

“To all my friends, brothers and sisters in the All Progressives Congress(APC), I wish you well and wish to let you know that we remain what we are. I cherish our relationship, and nothing can change it.

“I believe in the future of Nigeria, I believe in the Renewed Hope Agenda. Together, we shall continue to work for the progress of our dear state, Edo and the country at large,” his letter read.

APC members run to PDP

Recently, the APC lost an influential member in Akoko-Edo LGA, Hon Ogini Kingsley Topa, who switched allegiance to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Known locally as the ‘Ward 1 governor,’ Topa previously served as the committee chairman for works and housing in the area.