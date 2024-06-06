APC names Oshiomhole chairman of 256-member Edo State campaign council

Acting Chairman Jarrett Tenebe, in a statement on Wednesday in Benin, announced Sen. Matthew Urhoghide as the Campaign Council Director-General (DG), and Joe Ugheoke as Campaign Council Secretary.

Other notable members included; Peter Akpatason, who is Deputy Director-General (DDG) Operations, and Mike Onolememen, Deputy Director-General (DDG), Administration.

“Chief Lucky Imasuen, Odi Okogie and Abu Lawani are Coordinators for Edo South, Edo Central and Edo North, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Campaign Council also has Bisi Idaomi as Director of Administration, John Osakue as Director of Operations, while Samson Osagie is director of contacts,” Tenebe said.