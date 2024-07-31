ADVERTISEMENT
Edo 2024: APC candidate's personal attacks draw fresh criticism

Segun Adeyemi

The APC candidate has been urged to present a clear, actionable agenda for the development of Edo State.

Senator Monday Okpebholo
Senator Monday Okpebholo [Presidency]

Edo Democracy Movement (EDM) made this call amidst a rising trend of personal attacks in the political discourse.

In a statement released by Omoregbe Osayiuwa, the group's convener, EDM expressed concern that such tactics overshadow the critical issues that should be at the forefront of the electoral campaign.

"Edo State deserves a campaign centred on substantive issues and concrete plans for the future. It is disheartening to see a shift from policy debates to personal attacks," the group stated.

They emphasised the importance of a campaign that allows voters to make informed decisions based on candidates' policies and capabilities.

"This approach not only undermines the integrity of the electoral process but also prevents voters from making informed decisions," the statement read.

READ ALSO: Edo 2024: Oshiomhole suffers backlash over false comments against Ighodalo

The group called on the APC candidate to present a clear, actionable agenda for the development of Edo State.

"The electorate is keen on understanding how each candidate plans to address pressing issues such as infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and economic growth. Personal attacks only serve to cloud these important discussions," they asserted.

Highlighting the need for constructive dialogue, the group urged Okpebholo to engage in meaningful debates that provide voters with a vision for addressing Edo State's challenges.

"Political campaigns should be a platform for exchanging ideas and proposing solutions, not for defaming opponents," the movement noted.

Reaffirming its commitment to promoting a fair and issue-based campaign, the EDM encouraged all political candidates to prioritise the welfare of Edo State's citizens above partisan interests and called on all stakeholders to support a campaign environment that fosters transparency, respect, and constructive engagement.





