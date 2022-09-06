RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Edo first female speaker dumps APC

Ms Elizabeth Ativie, a former Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, has renounced her membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ms Elizabeth Ativie (DailyPost)

Ativie, who was the first female Speaker of the Edo Assembly, said this on Tuesday during a news conference in Benin.

She, however, refused to name the political party she was moving to.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ativie was the Speaker during the governorship administration of Mr Adams Oshiomhole.

Ativie attributed her decision to unresolved crises bedeviling the party in her Orhionmwon/Uhunmwonde Federal Constituency, as well as the entire state.

The letter, which was brought to the venue of the conference by the ex-speaker, was addressed to the state chairman through the ward and local government chairman.

She, however, dispelled claims that she left APC because of her failure to secure the ticket for Orhionmwon/Uhunmwonde House of Representatives seat.

