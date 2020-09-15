Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has called on the electorate in Edo to ensure Governor Godwin Obaseki is re-elected for a second term.

Speaking during a mega rally in Benin City, Edo on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Obi said the governor, a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has performed well over the past four years and deserves to win.

Edo's Governor Godwin Obaseki is keen on a second term in office [Pulse]

Obi told party supporters to reject Adams Oshiomhole, a former Edo governor who has been accused of trying to continue to control the state from the shadows by ensuring the victory of Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former vice presidential candidate said, "For the sake of Nigeria, don't vote for Oshiomhole.

"Obaseki is doing a good job. It's important for you.

"We want Nigeria to be good. If it's good, you'll get jobs, and your children will go to school.

"Don't follow people who say what they said four years ago is politics.

"Four years from now, you will not see them."

While addressing the rally, PDP national chairman, Uche Scondus, also took shots at Oshiomhole, and the APC's national leader and former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, who has similarly been accused of trying to be a godfather in Edo through Ize-Iyamu.

PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus, says it's important that Governor Obaseki is re-elected [ThisDay]

He said Obaseki has done well to transform the state in the past four years and must be allowed to continue his legacy.

He said, "The self-acclaimed leader of the APC, we want to warn that Edo is not Lagos.

"Your expansionist tendencies cannot extend to Edo State.

"So, punish that leader by voting for Obaseki that day. Punish APC and punish Oshiomhole that day. No more godfatherism."

He said Obaseki's government will not allow godfatherism and will serve the people.

A total of 14 candidates will contest in the September 19 election.