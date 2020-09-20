The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor Godwin Obaseki has secured more votes at Orhiomwon, the Local Government of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that the APC candidate polled 13,445 votes while Ize-Iyamu got 10,458 votes in Orhiomwon.

Ize-Iyamu hails from Iguododo in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State.

During the election on Saturday, Pulse reported that Obaseki recorded no vote at the polling unit of his predecessor and rival, Adams Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole cast his vote at ward 10, unit 001, Uzairue northeast, Estako west local government area where Ize-Iyamu polled 1,201 votes.

However, earlier reports on the election show Obaseki is currently ahead of Ize-Iyamu with over 50,000 votes.