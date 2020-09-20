The governorship candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the Edo election, Godwin Obaseki, is currently ahead of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Osagie Ize-Iyamu, with some 50,000 votes and counting.
The results of 10 local government areas are in, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Edo has 18 local governments.
Of the 10 local governments, Obaseki has nicked victory across eight, with Ize-Iyamu winning in two.
Below are the results:
Igueben
PDP: 7,870
APC: 5,199
Esan central
PDP: 10,964
APC: 6,719
Esan north-east
PDP: 13,579
APC: 6,559
Esan south-east
PDP: 10,565
APC: 9,237
Ikpoba Okha
PDP: 41,030
APC: 18,218
Owan east
PDP: 14,762
APC: 19,295
Etsako west
PDP 17,959
APC 26,140
Egor
PDP: 27, 621
APC: 10, 202
Esan west
PDP – 17,433
APC – 7,189
Uhunmwonde
PDP: 10,022
APC: 5,972
TOTAL
PDP: 171,805
APC: 114,730
Margin: 57,075
The results in eight local governments are still being expected.
Pulse will break the news of the winner accordingly, as soon as we receive all the tabulated results from the electoral umpire.
Update
Oredo
APC - 18,365
PDP - 43,498
Ovia North-East
APC - 9,907
PDP - 16,987
Owan West
APC - 11,193
PDP - 11,485
Akoko Edo
APC - 22,963
PDP -20,101
Etsako East
APC -17,011
PDP-10,668
Etsako Central
APC - 8,359
PDP - 7,478