The governorship candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the Edo election, Godwin Obaseki, is currently ahead of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Osagie Ize-Iyamu, with some 50,000 votes and counting.

The results of 10 local government areas are in, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Edo has 18 local governments.

Of the 10 local governments, Obaseki has nicked victory across eight, with Ize-Iyamu winning in two.

Below are the results:

Igueben

PDP: 7,870

APC: 5,199

Esan central

PDP: 10,964

APC: 6,719

Esan north-east

PDP: 13,579

APC: 6,559

Esan south-east

PDP: 10,565

APC: 9,237

Ikpoba Okha

PDP: 41,030

APC: 18,218

Owan east

PDP: 14,762

APC: 19,295

Etsako west

PDP 17,959

APC 26,140

Egor

PDP: 27, 621

APC: 10, 202

Esan west

PDP – 17,433

APC – 7,189

Uhunmwonde

PDP: 10,022

APC: 5,972

TOTAL

PDP: 171,805

APC: 114,730

Margin: 57,075

The results in eight local governments are still being expected.

Pulse will break the news of the winner accordingly, as soon as we receive all the tabulated results from the electoral umpire.

Update

Oredo

APC - 18,365

PDP - 43,498

Ovia North-East

APC - 9,907

PDP - 16,987

Owan West

APC - 11,193

PDP - 11,485

Akoko Edo

APC - 22,963

PDP -20,101

Etsako East

APC -17,011

PDP-10,668

Etsako Central

APC - 8,359

PDP - 7,478