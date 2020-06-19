Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has officially joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, June 19, 2020.

The governor announced his PDP membership at the party's secretariat in Benin-City, backed by his political appointees and supporters.

"I, as always, remain committed to engendering good governance and sustainable development of our dear state," he posted on his Twitter account.

The governor dumped the All Progressives' Congress (APC) on Tuesday, June 16, after the party disqualified him from contesting for its ticket to participate in the September 19 Edo governorship election.

His exit from the APC, on whose platform he was first elected in 2016, was a result of his battle with the party's national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, who's also his predecessor.

