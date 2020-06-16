Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has formally resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor announced his resignation after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

His resignation comes days after the party barred him from contesting in next week's primary election, jeopardising his bid to win a second term in the September 19 governorship election.

The party said his higher school certificate and NYSC certificate were defective, but the decision is widely believed to have been influenced by Adams Oshiomhole, the APC's national chairman who is Obaseki's political ally turned adversary.

The governor has met with high-ranking personalities of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the past few days, and is believed to be headed to the main opposition party ahead of the September election.

Details later.