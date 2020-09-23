The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki for winning the September 19, 2020 governorship election, while tacitly blaming Adams Oshiomhole for the crisis that engulfed the party for the better part of a year.

Oshiomhole was suspended by the Edo State chapter of the APC in 2019 for “anti-party activities.”

He would go on to lose his position as National Chairman of the APC in 2020 as Nigeria’s governing party threatened to implode; amid a plethora of court cases.

Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]

Obaseki defected to the PDP in June of 2020 after he was disqualified from seeking re-election from the APC platform and after falling out with Oshiomhole.

He defeated Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC last Saturday to secure another term of four years in office.

“The election has been generally acclaimed to be peaceful, orderly and transparent. The people of Edo have made their choice in a very clear and unambiguous manner,” the statement from the APC in Edo, signed by State Chairman, Anselm Ojezua, reads.

“Our loss at the polls stems from the needless and avoidable crisis foisted on the party by a selfish, insensitive, arrogant and irresponsible leadership,” the statement adds, an apparent reference to Oshiomhole's tumultuous reign as chairman of the APC until President Buhari dissolved his team in June.

Osagie Ize-Iyamu (left) and Godwin Obaseki (right) [Vanguard]

The party also called on Obaseki to be “magnanimous in victory while we urge all those who contested to sheathe their swords and put the elections behind us. We must all close ranks with the government in order to ensure a seamless transition to the final lap of governance in the state without being subjected to any needless distraction and rancour.”

Ize-Iyamu is yet to concede the election or congratulate Obaseki, saying he’s still “studying the results along with other party members and will announce my next move soon.”

President Buhari and the national caretaker committee of the APC have since congratulated Obaseki, however.