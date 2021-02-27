Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, a media aide of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, is currently in the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS) after calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to tender his resignation, in the wake of a spate of abductions targeting school students.

Yakasai, who tweets with the handle @Dawisu, had criticized his own political party, APC, after news broke that 317 students had been kidnapped by terrorists in Zamfara on Friday, February 26, 2021.

"Clearly, we as APC government, at all levels, have failed Nigerians in the number one duty we were elected to do which is to secure lives and properties. Not a single day goes by without some sort of insecurity in this land. This is a shame! Deal with terrorists decisively or resign," Yakasai had shared on his Twitter page.

Yakasai was declared missing hours after the tweet was issued and his handle topped the day's trend on the morning of Saturday, February 27, with Twitter users and friends worrying about his whereabouts.

"Alhamdulillahi we just confirmed @dawisu is at DSS office," a Kano state government official has just tweeted.

Yakasai never holds back from laying into the APC and President Buhari on his Twitter page.

In October of 2020, Yakasai was suspended by Governor Ganduje for criticizing Buhari's handling of the nationwide #EndSARS protests against police brutality.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State. [Daily Trust]

“I’ve never seen a govt with zero empathy like that of Buhari. So many times when his people are going through a difficult time and expect some sort of tap on shoulder to reassure them that he is in charge, but he failed to do so. The ‘i don’t care attitude' is on another level," he had tweeted at the time.