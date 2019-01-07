The “I am Ready” campaign group, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) dedicated to the promotion of good governance and democracy in Nigeria, says all is set for nationwide mobilisation of Nigerians to actualise the objectives of the group.

The group’s Secretary, Mr Solomon Uwagabai, in a statement in Abuja, said the rally which starts on Tuesday, was in continuation of supporting the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Feb. 16 for Presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to Uwagabai, the group plans to organise series of rallies tagged “Drive 4 Buhari-Osinbajo”, across different cities in the country to promote the ideals of the Buhari presidency and take Nigeria to the next level.

“The FCT leg of the rally which holds on Jan. 8 is the first of the many drives through rallies to be held in Lagos, Oyo, Kogi, Ogun, Ondo, Kaduna, Osun and Ekiti states amongst other cities.

“Nigerians from diverse socio-political and religious backgrounds will participate in the rallies to be held in other centres and on days to be announced in due course,’’ he said.