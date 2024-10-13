Don’t incite Nigerians against govt - APC Chieftain warns politicians

Oyintiloye said that any politicians hiding under the current temporary hardship in the country to incite the masses against the constituted authorities should be regarded as an enemy of the country.

The APC Chieftain made the remarks while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said that what President Bola Tinubu needed at this period was prayers and the support of all Nigerians to enable him to stabilise the economy for the benefit of the masses.

He said that the current economic challenges in the country required an understanding and collaborative approach towards finding lasting solutions to them and not comments that could lead to public unrest.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, who noted that the President was doing everything possible to turn the economy around, said it would amount to being unpatriotic for anyone, no matter how highly placed, to incite the masses into a protest.

He called on the security agencies to be alert and ensure that anyone who is attempting to incite the masses to cause havoc in the country is made to face the law.

“There is no doubt that the economy is not in its best shape, but this is just temporary.

“The President is working assiduously to ensure that the economy is brought back to shape for Nigerians to enjoy.

“While we are waiting for that, I do not think inciting the masses against the government is the best way to go.

“I will strongly advise those politicians who are calling people to protest against the government to desist or be ready to face the law,” he said.