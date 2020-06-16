APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, who said this on Tuesday at a news conference in Abuja,urged Nigerians to disregard the comment made by Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers who described the forum as a “toothless bulldog”.

Nabena was reacting to Wike’s comment on Monday in Port Harcourt, describing the NGF as “a toothless bulldog”.

Wike had accused the APC-led federal government of destroying the NGF, alleging that the forum lost its strength immediately the ruling party came into power in 2015.

However, the APC chieftain urged Nigerians to disregard the comment, saying that the NGF is well alive under civilised Fayemi.

He urged Wike to open up on the major role he played when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government introduced the “16 is greater than 19 political formula”.

“Does he thinks that Nigerians can forget in a hurry the major role he played as a PDP minister when the then Rivers Governor, Rotimi Amaechi scored 19 votes, but former Plateau Governor, Jonah Jang who scored 16 votes was recognised as NGF Chairman?

“Wike also needs to be reminded of the major role he played as a foot soldier who engineered the banning of the then Gov. Timipre Sylva of Bayelsa from participating in the PDP governorship primaries in 2011.

“If the NGF has been “killed” as Wike states, it is clear who the killer and grave digger is,” Nabena said.

According to him, Wike needs to wake up to the reality of a new era of justice, fairness and true democracy under the administration of the APC.