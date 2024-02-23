ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Disgraceful – Sam Amadi slams Gowon over comments on Biafra war

Ima Elijah

Gowon, who presided over Nigeria from 1966 to 1975, reflected on criticisms he faced during the war.

Sam Amadi [Punch]
Sam Amadi [Punch]

Recommended articles

In a critique posted on Twitter, sociopolitical analyst Dr Sam Amadi criticised Yakubu Gowon's recent comments on the Biafra war, asserting that the conflict, prosecuted under Gowon's leadership, was unnecessary and displayed a lack of foresight.

Amadi's remarks come in response to Gowon's assertion that his leadership during the civil war was an achievement, made during a press briefing following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Amadi accused Gowon of glorifying the war, describing it as a "monumental failure" for Nigeria to have engaged in armed conflict during Gowon's tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that pride in such failure is disgraceful and called the war "needless" and "infantile," highlighting what he perceives as a deficiency in wisdom on Gowon's part.

Gowon, who presided over Nigeria from 1966 to 1975, reflected on criticisms he faced during the war, recounting how he was deemed "too slow" and faced pressure to seek a negotiated settlement.

However, he expressed satisfaction with the outcome, suggesting that critics lacked insight into the challenges faced during the conflict.

Dr Sam Amadi's condemnation of Yakubu Gowon's characterisation of the Biafra war underscores the ongoing debate surrounding Nigeria's historical conflicts and their legacies.

As differing perspectives continue to shape narratives of the past, discussions surrounding the civil war remain sensitive and complex, reflecting broader societal divisions and aspirations for reconciliation and understanding.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi asks FG to explain details of ₦30bn disbursed to each governor

Peter Obi asks FG to explain details of ₦30bn disbursed to each governor

Zamfara House of Assembly moves to impeach speaker

Zamfara House of Assembly moves to impeach speaker

Nigeria's economy has pushed Osun women out of their shell to pick up family planning methods

Nigeria's economy has pushed Osun women out of their shell to pick up family planning methods

Disgraceful – Sam Amadi slams Gowon over comments on Biafra war

Disgraceful – Sam Amadi slams Gowon over comments on Biafra war

Legal profession is my constituency, FCT will support you - Wike assures security at Law school

Legal profession is my constituency, FCT will support you - Wike assures security at Law school

Kaduna Electric to refund overbilled customers, urges settlement of outstanding debts

Kaduna Electric to refund overbilled customers, urges settlement of outstanding debts

Homosexual acts contrary to natural law - CBNC stand firm against blessing same-sex couples

Homosexual acts contrary to natural law - CBNC stand firm against blessing same-sex couples

Tinubu appoints Gbenga Alade new CEO of AMCON

Tinubu appoints Gbenga Alade new CEO of AMCON

Senate rejects controversial bill to extend NASS employees' service year

Senate rejects controversial bill to extend NASS employees' service year

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PDP governors ask APC-led government to buckle up

Quit if you can't solve Nigeria's problems, PDP Govs tell APC-led government

Honourable Dennis Idahosa

Ganduje congratulates Idahosa on his emergence as APC guber candidate in Edo

Abure in police custody [Vanguard]

Labour Party National Chairman Abure released by police hours after arrest

Princess Islamiyat Oyefusi [Tribune Online]

Lagos deputy guber candidate who contested with Gbadebo dumps Labour Party