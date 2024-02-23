Disgraceful – Sam Amadi slams Gowon over comments on Biafra war

In a critique posted on Twitter, sociopolitical analyst Dr Sam Amadi criticised Yakubu Gowon's recent comments on the Biafra war, asserting that the conflict, prosecuted under Gowon's leadership, was unnecessary and displayed a lack of foresight.

Amadi's remarks come in response to Gowon's assertion that his leadership during the civil war was an achievement, made during a press briefing following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Amadi accused Gowon of glorifying the war, describing it as a "monumental failure" for Nigeria to have engaged in armed conflict during Gowon's tenure.

He explained that pride in such failure is disgraceful and called the war "needless" and "infantile," highlighting what he perceives as a deficiency in wisdom on Gowon's part.

Gowon, who presided over Nigeria from 1966 to 1975, reflected on criticisms he faced during the war, recounting how he was deemed "too slow" and faced pressure to seek a negotiated settlement.

However, he expressed satisfaction with the outcome, suggesting that critics lacked insight into the challenges faced during the conflict.

Dr Sam Amadi's condemnation of Yakubu Gowon's characterisation of the Biafra war underscores the ongoing debate surrounding Nigeria's historical conflicts and their legacies.