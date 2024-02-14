ADVERTISEMENT
Diri sworn in for 2nd term as Bayelsa Governor

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri. [Pulse]
Diri and Ewhrudjakpor had the oath of office and allegiance administered to them by the Chief Judge of Bayelsa, Justice Matilda Ayemieye at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa.

Speaking shortly after taking the oath of office, Diri expressed gratitude to the people for voting him for a second term in office.

“We did not just count the four years that passed, but we made the years truly count by prudent use of public funds.

“We did not abandon any project, we completed inherited projects and initiated new ones, and created opportunities for the people of Bayelsa,” he said.

Diri promised to complete the Yenagoa-Oporoma Road as well as the Nembe-Brass Road.

He assured of regular power supply and portable water, pledging to accord agriculture great priority in his second term.

The governor sought the continued support of the people, especially the legislature and judiciary to create a more conducive atmosphere for more developmental projects in the state.

NAN reports that dignitaries who witnessed the event included Vice-President Kashim Shettima, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Others were the Vice-President of Liberia, Jeremiah Kpan Koung, former Gov. Seriake Dickson and some serving governors among others.

