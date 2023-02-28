Despite protests, IPAC Chairman asks INEC to continue collation of results

Sani said this as INEC resumed collation of results 20 hours after Yakubu suspended the exercise at the national collation centre, Abuja.

The Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party had earlier called for the cancellation of the 2023 presidential election citing irregularities.

The parties also called for the resignation of INEC chairman alleging that he has compromised the integrity of the election.

However, Sani while addressing the issues raised by the aggrieved parties said INEC “must conclude the process”, adding that political parties, who do not agree with the results announced by INEC should go to court.

Responding, Yakubu said the electoral body would do whatever it can within the confine of the of law to review all concerns raised by the PDP and the Labour party.