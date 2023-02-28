ADVERTISEMENT
Despite protests, IPAC Chairman asks INEC to continue collation of results

Bayo Wahab

The PDP and the LP had earlier protested against the ongoing collation of results in Abuja.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu (PT)
Sani said this as INEC resumed collation of results 20 hours after Yakubu suspended the exercise at the national collation centre, Abuja.

The Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party had earlier called for the cancellation of the 2023 presidential election citing irregularities.

The parties also called for the resignation of INEC chairman alleging that he has compromised the integrity of the election.

However, Sani while addressing the issues raised by the aggrieved parties said INEC “must conclude the process”, adding that political parties, who do not agree with the results announced by INEC should go to court.

Responding, Yakubu said the electoral body would do whatever it can within the confine of the of law to review all concerns raised by the PDP and the Labour party.

Inter Party Advisory Committee

Despite protests, IPAC Chairman asks INEC to continue collation of results

Electoral Act violated in conduct of presidential, NASS polls – Gov. Ortom

APC says PDP and LP’s request for election cancellation is illegal

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?

Rivers Presidential Collation Officer suspends result collation

APC wins Suru/Bagudo federal constituency in Kebbi

Anambra: APC Reps candidate concedes defeat, congratulates winner

INEC to resume presidential election results collation by 2pm

BREAKING: PDP, LP call for cancellation of elections, say INEC compromised

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

