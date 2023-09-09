ADVERTISEMENT
Despair not an option - Obi gingers supporters after tribunal disappointment

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi urged his supporters not to be despondent by the verdict delivered by the presidential tribunal.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:@PeterObi]
The PEPC, in a judgement that was read for over 12 hours on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, struck out Obi and the Labour Party's petition seeking to nullify the declaration of Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the February 25 election.

Obi had claimed that INEC committed fraud for failing to upload polling unit results as promised before the election and that the President didn't meet all the constitutional requirements to be declared winner, having failed to score up to 25% of votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), among other prayers.

The tribunal's decision has left bitter pills in the mouth of several opposition supporters who appeared to have lost all hope in the nation's judiciary.

Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) [Technext]
But, Obi, who had earlier rejected the verdict, urged his supporters, otherwise known as Obidients, to pick themselves up from the disappointment arising from the defeat at the tribunal.

He said this in a statement shared on his X (former Twitter) page on the morning of Saturday, September 9, 2023.

"My Dear Obidient Family and Supporters, I trust that you all have listened to, or read my reaction to the judgment delivered by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on Wednesday, 6th September 2023.

“Understandably, there has been a note of general disappointment within our fold and indeed the general population of Nigerians who hoped that the outcome of the February 25th Presidential election would usher in a new and different Nigeria of our dreams. That dream has only been deferred for now but remains alive for all times, Obi told supporters.

He further noted that "Since the Tribunal verdict, there has been a note of general despair among the Obidients and the generality of our supporters. I assure you all that on this journey, despair or surrender is not in our options.

"Today, I want to personally reach out and encourage you all to keep hope alive. Considering the challenges that lie ahead of us as a movement, despair is not an option. Nothing good in life comes easy.

"Throughout history, positive changes come only with sacrifices, perseverance, resilience and fluctuating fortunes. Right from the onset of our journey, I told you all that the journey upon which we were about to embark was not a short sprint, but a long and tough marathon. It was always going to be difficult, painful and excruciating.

"We set out knowing fully well that the forces we are up against are entrenched and formidable but not insurmountable. They would resist the wind of change and try to push us into surrender or despair. We must not succumb to their design.

"I am inspired that we have endured the odds placed in our way at every point. In such a short space of time, we have persevered to get to the point where we cannot be ignored any longer. Therefore, I urge you to abide and never think of giving up.

"I wish to assure you that our recent disappointments have inspired me to re-dedicate myself to the cause of building a New Nigeria. For me, rescuing Nigeria is a lifelong commitment, and on this journey, we shall be resolute but orderly, principled but lawful.

"I assure you that we shall persist with even greater determination and zeal until we get to our destination. Nigeria must belong to all Nigerians and not to a select few.

"Like all of you, I believe fervently that a New Nigeria is POssible. God bless you all and God bless Nigeria. -PO"

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

