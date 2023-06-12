ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi raises concerns over Nigeria's uncertain destiny

Ima Elijah

Peter Obi expressed deep concerns about the state of the nation's democracy, describing it as deeply troubled and precarious.

Peter Obi [Daily Post]

Obi lamented the current era in which the foundational pillars of democracy are being undermined by prevalent impunity, pervasive violence, and bloodshed. He criticised the lack of selfless leaders who prioritise the national interest, sustainable development, and innovative thinking that would ensure every Nigerian's freedom of choice of abode, protection of lives and property, and ordered liberties.

While acknowledging the bleak situation at present, the former governor of Anambra State emphasised that the aspirations to transform Nigeria into a great democratic nation are still attainable.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the Nigerian people and promised that he and the LP would not relent in their fight to bring about a leadership that prioritises their needs and aspirations.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

