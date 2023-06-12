Peter Obi raises concerns over Nigeria's uncertain destiny
Peter Obi expressed deep concerns about the state of the nation's democracy, describing it as deeply troubled and precarious.
Obi lamented the current era in which the foundational pillars of democracy are being undermined by prevalent impunity, pervasive violence, and bloodshed. He criticised the lack of selfless leaders who prioritise the national interest, sustainable development, and innovative thinking that would ensure every Nigerian's freedom of choice of abode, protection of lives and property, and ordered liberties.
While acknowledging the bleak situation at present, the former governor of Anambra State emphasised that the aspirations to transform Nigeria into a great democratic nation are still attainable.
He reaffirmed his commitment to the Nigerian people and promised that he and the LP would not relent in their fight to bring about a leadership that prioritises their needs and aspirations.
