Dele Momodu says he’s more confident of winning PDP presidential ticket than Atiku

Momodu, who was the presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) in the 2011 presidential election said he is more confident of winning the party’s ticket than Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku, who was the party’s presidential candidate in the 2019 election had recently said he would clinch the PDP’s presidential ticket.

Atiku while fielding questions from journalists during his visit to former President, Olusegun Obasanjo last weekend said he would win the party's 2023 presidential ticket because has never failed to win it.

But the veteran publisher, who joined the PDP on Friday, October 29, 2021, said he is more confident of winning the party’s ticket than Atiku, saying this is his time.

Momodu said this while replying one of his supporters who advised him to join the governorship race in Edo state if the PDP rejects him.

He said, “I will not be rejected. I’m more confident of winning the ticket than ATIKU who I supported in 2019. Everything in life is about TIME and this is my own TIME…”

The veteran publisher announced his interest in the 2023 presidential race in January 2022.