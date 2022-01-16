Dele Momodu denies endorsing Tinubu’s presidential ambition

The publisher of Ovation magazine and The Boss newspaper said the media handlers of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have mischievously made pamphlets of the article.

In the article published in October 2019, the PDP presidential aspirant had argued that Tinubu was eminently qualified to contest the presidency.

“If you ask me if he is a saint, I will say no. None of us is. Not even Buhari. Not you, not me. Nations are not governed by saints but by performers,” the article reads in part.

Pulse Nigeria

Reacting to the claim that he endorsed Tinubu’s ambition, Momodu in an Instagram post on Saturday, January 15, 2022, slammed Tinubu’s campaigners for using his old article to sell their principal’s presidential ambition.

Momodu said he’s the latest victim of the campaigners who according to him have been “fumbling too much by being so cheap, unimaginative and jejune in their campaigns.’’

The publisher wrote: “An article I wrote two years ago about Tinubu has suddenly become a fresh endorsement in 2022. What chicanery is this? While I have tremendous respect for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his handlers have no right to engage in pure mischief by abusing our relationship. They have even made pamphlets of my article.

But unknown to them, a lot of water has passed under the bridge since I wrote the article and I have my cogent reasons for not joining the APC-President Muhammadu Buhari’s divisiveness and the culpable silence of Tinubu and the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo in condoning his excesses and keeping mute in the face of barefaced tyranny. Southern leaders who crave to be President have failed to protect their own people from blistering attack they have endured under the Buhari government, most especially people of the South-East.’’