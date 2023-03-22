Dave Umahi, the Senator-elect for Ebonyi South senatorial district, has declared his interest in contesting for the position of Senate presidency.
Dave Umahi joins Orji Kalu in battle for Senate presidency
APC may zone the position of the 10th Senate President to the Southeast.
Recommended articles
Umahi's Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze, announced the Senator-elect's intentions in a post on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
In the post, Nwaze wrote, "Governor David Umahi, CON, indicates interest in contesting for the President of the Senate of the 10th Senate".
Who will be the Senate President of the 10th Assembly?
There are indications that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may zone the position of the 10th Senate President to the Southeast.
Furthermore, the party may also select a Christian senator for the position, given that the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, and his vice, Kashim Shettima, are Muslims.
What you should know: Using Tinubu's words, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, affirmed his bid for the senate presidency.
Senator Kalu, who is also an APC member, added that it was his turn to become the President of the Senate, given that he is the most senior APC Senator from the South East.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng