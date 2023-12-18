Dare him, see fire – Former Chief of Staff warns Fubara against provoking Wike

Woke specifically targeted Boma Goodhead, a member of the House of Representatives, who recently threw down the gauntlet, daring former governor Nyesom Wike not to set foot in Rivers State.

Woke cautioned against making provocative statements, noting the need for political decorum in the state.

In his warning, Woke remarked, "Let me warn, those who live in a glass house should stop throwing stones. I listened to one lady; I can't even remember her name. The last time I remember her was when she was crying to Nyesom Wike at the campaign office along Woji Road and swearing with her father and mother not to betray Wike."

Woke went on to reveal details about Goodhead's involvement in a government contract, stating, "Because she has been given the contract to renovate Rivers State governor’s lodge in Abuja at Asokoro, she can now come and say, ‘I dare Wike to come to Port Harcourt.’ Let me remind her that Wike has been in Port Harcourt since Friday. If she is a woman, let her dare Wike, and she will see fire."

The former Chief of Staff did not stop there, stating the importance of avoiding statements that could inflame ethnic tensions.