The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of planning to attack the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The CUPP also told Daily Post that the security agency wants to storm PDP’s situation room located in Asokoro area of Abuja to destroy polling unit results.

According to the spokesman of the group, Ikenga Ugochinyere said “We have confirmed intelligence that DSS is planning to attack PDP situation room near AIT studio Asokoro to destroy polling unit results evidence sent in by PDP agents which shows Atiku have won the election.

“The advance DSS team has been dispatched to the AIT studio.

“A joint team of military and police officers acting under the instructions of Gov Nasir el Rufai and army chief have taken over collation centres in Kaduna, swapping polling unit results won by PDP with fake ones at the collation centres.

“It is too late to change the polling unit results because we have it and Atiku has won majority of the PU, any tampering will throw Nigeria into constitutional crisis.

“The Nigerian people have spoken and freely elected Atiku.”

Meanwhile, the PDP has called on President Buhari to handover to its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.