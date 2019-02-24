The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Buhari to handover to its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to Daily Post, the party made the call in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

PDP also alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) wants to discredit the election.

The statement reads: “The PDP reminds President Buhari and the APC that the polling unit is the foundation of the election and all our agents and supporters already have the results in all the polling centers and voting points across the country.

“As such, our party is holding strongly to our results as already delivered by the people at the polling units and such cannot be altered.

“The PDP, therefore, counsels President Buhari and his APC to respect the will of the people and accept the verdict of the election. It is not for President Buhari to direct his campaign spokesperson to tell Nigerians that no party should rejoice.

“For us in the PDP, we already have the figures and we are aware that Nigerians in their resolve and consensus have settled their votes in favour of the people’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the next President of our country.

“President Buhari should be prepared to take his defeat in good faith. After all, he will not be the first sitting President to lose in an election”.

The APC campaign council spokesman, Festus Keyamo has also accused the PDP of planning to disrupt the collation of results in centers across the nation.