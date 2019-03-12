The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has accused the Nigerian Army of committing electoral offences during the governorship election in Rivers state.

During the election which held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, there were reports of men in military uniforms snatching ballot boxes.

According to Daily Post, CUPP also accused the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Tukur Buratai of planning to return Nigeria to the days of military rule.

Spokesman of the group, Imo Ugochinyere said “The Coalition of United Political Parties has reviewed the performance of the Nigerian military in the just -concluded governorship election in some parts of the country and has come to the conclusion that the Chief of Army Staff , Tukur Buratai, is nursing a secret agenda to return the country to a military rule .

“We make bold to say that Buratai’s brazen use of armed soldiers to attack officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission and upturn electoral process were testing grounds for his plot to truncate Nigeria ’s democracy.

“We hereby raise the alarm loud enough for all lovers of democracy to hear that an electoral war is looming in states like Rivers over the desperate moves by the Nigerian Army and the All Progressives Congress to announce fake governorship election results in Army Barracks in favour of an unknown and non–existing party called AAC.

“We condemn in unequivocal terms President Muhammadu Buhari and his Chief of Army Staff over this reckless overthrow of electoral process in Rivers State by the APC thugs and security agents.

“We hereby say without mincing words that the undemocratic activities of the military and other security agencies in Rivers State are tantamount to treasonable felony and should be viewed and treated that way.

“This is an assault on democratic institutions in the country and should be resisted and condemned by all lovers of democracy within and outside the country.”

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state has commended the Nigerian Army for maintaining peace during the governorship election.