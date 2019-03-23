An election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja declared Adeleke the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Osun governorship election which held on Saturday, September 22, 2018, winner.

Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had been declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking to newsmen, CUPP’s spokesperson, Imo Ugochinyere said the tribunal’s decision has given hope to Nigerians.

According to Daily Post, Ugochinyere also said Adeleke’s victory is a “huge boost to the opposition and Atiku Abubakar’s quest to reclaim his stolen presidential mandate from Buhari.”

“CUPP sees the judgement of the tribunal as victory for democracy and affirmation of the supremacy of the sanctity of the ballot.

“The tribunal has given hope to Nigerians with this courageous decision to sack the impostor governor who was foisted on the people of Osun State through the barrel of gun instead of the ballot.

“The rampaging electoral robbery of the Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress is beginning to crumble in their face with the determination of the judiciary to stand firm, despite monetary inducements and threats.

“Today’s judgement has reinforced the hope of the opposition that there is still men and women on the bench who, even in the face of rampage to destroy the judiciary, can still stand firm and do the right thing.

“We are hopeful that the Appeal Court and Supreme Court judges will be bold enough to send the 2019 mandate thieves out office when the time comes.

“The Opposition has sent a huge congratulations to the Osun Governor-elect, His Excellency Senator Ademola Adeleke, and urge the Tinubu-imposed usurper of the governorship office to save Osun people the pains of any appeal and move out of Government House, so that the people’s governor-elect can be sworn in without waiting for outcome of any appeal which the imposters will still lose as no court in Nigeria can legitimise a stolen mandate.”

According to sources, the APC will file a stay of execution of the judgement, which means, Oyetola will still be the Governor of Osun state until a judgement on the matter is delivered by the Supreme Court.