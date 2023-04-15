The sports category has moved to a new website.
Crisis looms as Labour Party conducts parallel primaries in Imo

Nurudeen Shotayo

Two factions of the Labour Party in Imo State are simultaneously holding primary elections to select the flag-bearer for the November 11 governorship election.

The two factions are conducting the parallel primaries at two different locations in Owerri, the state capital on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

This week has seen many political parties conduct primaries to elect candidates for the governorship elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states all slated to hold on November 11, 2023.

While the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has re-presented the incumbent, Governor Hope Uzodimma as its candidate in Imo and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), through a consensus, put forward Samuel Anyanwu, the Labour Party might end up with two candidates, thereby laying the ground for future litigations in the months leading to the main election.

The faction headed by Onyekwulisi Festus is conducting its primaries at Andreas Hotel along MCC Road, while another group, led by the former National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Professor Ukachukwu Awuzie, is conducting its own at the Landmark Event Centre in Owerri.

Although both factions are laying claims to the authenticity and legality of the primaries, the second group has the Abia state Governor-Elect, Dr Alex Otti, as the Returning officer and chairman of the electoral panel.

A total of about 14 aspirants are to square up in the two governorship primaries to determine who will flag the Labour Party flag come November.

