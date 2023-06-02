The sports category has moved to a new website.
Court upholds Iyorchia Ayu's suspension from PDP

Ima Elijah

Ayu was suspended in March by his Nyorov council ward executive committee for failing to pay dues and engaging in anti-party activities.

Former PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu [TheCable]

Ayu was suspended in March by his Nyorov council ward executive committee for failing to pay dues and engaging in anti-party activities, effectively ending his tenure as the PDP National Chairman.

The ward executive committee accused Ayu of contributing to the PDP's loss in his ward and local government during the governorship election. They alleged that Ayu and his close allies did not vote in the governorship and state assembly elections held on March 18, 2023.

Furthermore, they claimed that many of Ayu's closest allies worked for the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC), which adversely affected the PDP's performance in Igyorov Ward.

The suspension was endorsed by twelve out of the seventeen executive committee members, as indicated by the signed documents. This decision was supported by the secretary of the party in Igyorov ward, Vanger Dooyum, who read out the resolution at the time. The court's ruling affirms the legitimacy of Ayu's suspension.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

