Court upholds Iyorchia Ayu's suspension from PDP

Ayu was suspended in March by his Nyorov council ward executive committee for failing to pay dues and engaging in anti-party activities, effectively ending his tenure as the PDP National Chairman.

The ward executive committee accused Ayu of contributing to the PDP's loss in his ward and local government during the governorship election. They alleged that Ayu and his close allies did not vote in the governorship and state assembly elections held on March 18, 2023.

Furthermore, they claimed that many of Ayu's closest allies worked for the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC), which adversely affected the PDP's performance in Igyorov Ward.

