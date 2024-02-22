Court overturns suspension of Kwankwaso, reinstates him as NNPP national leader
This decision, rendered in suit number K/M1175/2023, nullifies Kwankwaso’s suspension and prohibits aggrieved members from acting as national officers of the party.
Justice Na’Abba issued an interim injunction restraining the respondents from assuming roles as national officers, leaders, or members of NNPP.
Additionally, the ruling annulled Kwankwaso’s suspension and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise the suspension until the motion on notice is heard and determined.
As a result of this court decision, Kwankwaso has been reinstated to his position within NNPP as the party’s national leader.
