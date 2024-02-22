ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Court overturns suspension of Kwankwaso, reinstates him as NNPP national leader

Ima Elijah

Kwankwaso has been reinstated to his position within NNPP as the party’s national leader.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. [Twitter:Gwazo]
Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. [Twitter:Gwazo]

Recommended articles

This decision, rendered in suit number K/M1175/2023, nullifies Kwankwaso’s suspension and prohibits aggrieved members from acting as national officers of the party.

Justice Na’Abba issued an interim injunction restraining the respondents from assuming roles as national officers, leaders, or members of NNPP.

Additionally, the ruling annulled Kwankwaso’s suspension and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise the suspension until the motion on notice is heard and determined.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result of this court decision, Kwankwaso has been reinstated to his position within NNPP as the party’s national leader.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What will happen to local producers if FG opens borders for cement importation?

What will happen to local producers if FG opens borders for cement importation?

Niger Deputy Governor, Garba congratulates Governor Bago at 50

Niger Deputy Governor, Garba congratulates Governor Bago at 50

Nigerians calling for coup d’état are unpatriotic, we're happy under democracy - CDS

Nigerians calling for coup d’état are unpatriotic, we're happy under democracy - CDS

Wike increased feeding allowances due to high food costs - FCTA denies fee hike in public schools

Wike increased feeding allowances due to high food costs - FCTA denies fee hike in public schools

NCDC records 411 cases, 72 deaths of Lassa fever in 21 States within 6 weeks

NCDC records 411 cases, 72 deaths of Lassa fever in 21 States within 6 weeks

Court overturns suspension of Kwankwaso, reinstates him as NNPP national leader

Court overturns suspension of Kwankwaso, reinstates him as NNPP national leader

'What a stupid son of a bitch' - Biden slams Putin during California election rally

'What a stupid son of a bitch' - Biden slams Putin during California election rally

NYSC DG warns corps members not to travel anyhow to avoid accidents, kidnap

NYSC DG warns corps members not to travel anyhow to avoid accidents, kidnap

National Assembly is amending Nigeria's 1999 constitution again

National Assembly is amending Nigeria's 1999 constitution again

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PDP governors ask APC-led government to buckle up

Quit if you can't solve Nigeria's problems, PDP Govs tell APC-led government

Honourable Dennis Idahosa

Ganduje congratulates Idahosa on his emergence as APC guber candidate in Edo

Abure in police custody [Vanguard]

Labour Party National Chairman Abure released by police hours after arrest

Labour Party national chairman, Julius Abure

Abure demands clarity on financial misconduct accusations by LP treasurer