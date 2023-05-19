The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Court lifts suspension order on Abure, other Labour Party officials

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge granted an order for stay execution pending the determination of the appeal filed by the defendants.

Julius Abure and other suspended Labour Party leaders are back in office [Labour Party]
Julius Abure and other suspended Labour Party leaders are back in office [Labour Party]

Recommended articles

Others are the National Organising Secretary, Clement Ojukwu, and National Treasurer, Oluchi Opara, from parading themselves as LP national officials,

The plaintiffs in the case are Martins Esikpali John, Lucky Shaibu, Isah Zekeri, Omogbai Frank; Abokhaiu Aliu, Ayohkaire Lateef, John Elomah and Dr Ayobami Arabambi.

They had in an ex-parte motion, marked M/7082/2023, sought the removal of Abure and the three other national officers of the party, and the judge granted an order of suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge after listening to arguments from the parties granted the order for stay execution pending the determination of the appeal filed by the defendants.

Justice Muazu had on April 5 issued an interim injunction stopping Abure, Ojukwu, and Opara from parading themselves as national officers of LP.

This was contained in an ex-parte motion, marked M/7082/2023, brought before the court by the eight plaintiffs.

At the sitting today, the defendants told the court that they have a notice of appeal pending at the court, of appeal.

After many arguments from the parties, the judge granted an order for a stay on the suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the April 5 ex-parte injunction, Alex Ejesieme (SAN) had on April 20 argued that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

The senior advocate had submitted that the matter before the court bordered on the internal affairs of the Labour Party, adding that criminal allegations made by the plaintiffs in the case, could not be ventilated in an origination summon.

He added that the eight plaintiffs that brought the case before the court were not members of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party and as such lacked the locus standi to institute the case.

According to Ejesieme, "Our contention is very clear that those criminal allegations cannot be ventilated in an origination summon.

"The issue of locus standi is there. When you referred to LP's constitution, the claimants are not members of NEC or the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They have a duty to present their membership cards to the court which they didn't."

While objecting to the preliminary objection raised by the counsel for Abure, counsel for the plaintiffs, George Ibrahim, urged the court to dismiss same.

According to him, the first to fourth defendants had yet to obey the April 5 order of the court as they were still parading themselves as national officers of the LP.

With the ruling of the court on having jurisdiction to hear the case, its order of April 5 subsists.

The judge then adjourned until today to hear the substantive case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the plaintiffs had informed the court, through their counsel, Ogwu Onoja (SAN), that Abure and the three other national officials allegedly forged several documents of the FCT High Court, including receipts, seals and affidavits, to carry out unlawful substitutions in the last general election.

Onoja argued that following their indictment by a police investigation, the four people are to be arraigned in court, adding that warrants for their arrest have already been obtained.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

US knows you lost the election - Keyamo slams Obi over Blinken criticism

US knows you lost the election - Keyamo slams Obi over Blinken criticism

Court lifts suspension order on Abure, other Labour Party officials

Court lifts suspension order on Abure, other Labour Party officials

No need for presidents to travel on health grounds again – Aisha Buhari

No need for presidents to travel on health grounds again – Aisha Buhari

US Embassy confirms safe recovery of 2 staff involved in Anambra attack

US Embassy confirms safe recovery of 2 staff involved in Anambra attack

BREAKING: FCMB founder Subomi Balogun dies at 89

BREAKING: FCMB founder Subomi Balogun dies at 89

BREAKING: Labour Party, Alex Otti react to his removal as Abia governor-elect

BREAKING: Labour Party, Alex Otti react to his removal as Abia governor-elect

Tinubu to return to Nigeria on Sunday

Tinubu to return to Nigeria on Sunday

Court declares votes for Alex Otti, other LP candidates in Abia, Kano as wasted votes

Court declares votes for Alex Otti, other LP candidates in Abia, Kano as wasted votes

APC nullifies Senator Goje's expulsion

APC nullifies Senator Goje's expulsion

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to be sworn in as President of Nigeria May 29, 2023

Fresh move to stop swearing-in of Tinubu as President

Femi Gbajabiamila (left), Aminu Tambuwal (right)

Gbajabiamila regrets supporting Tambuwal as speaker of 7th NASS

5 major highlights in court this week as tribunal commences petition hearings. [File]

5 interesting developments at presidential tribunal this week

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@BashirElRufai]

120 heads of state to attend Tinubu's innauguration