Court judgement won’t affect my chances of winning in Bayelsa poll - Sylva

News Agency Of Nigeria

Slylva also urged the people to not be dismayed about the ruling but come out en masse, to cast their vote for his party.

Chief-Timipre-Sylva (Credit: People Gazette)
Chief-Timipre-Sylva (Credit: People Gazette)

Sylva spoke for the first time after the court ruling at a political rally in Agoro in Ekeremor Local Government Area (LGA) of the state on Thursday, urging his supporters not to be distracted.

“Don’t be dismayed about the ruling, just be prepared to come out en masse on Nov. 11, to cast your vote for our party, the APC, ” he said.

The former governor promised to complete the West Senatorial Road as well extend it to Agee Community, if given the mandate in the Nov.11 poll. He also promised to resolve the non recognition of the paramount ruler of the oil rich community and make life easier and rewarding for the people.

“Some people are afraid of the election, they are panicking, so they went and procure some jankara judgement.

“We want to assure you that, that judgement will not stand because it is against natural justice.

“So, just carry on, no worries at all just come out and vote for us and I assure you that the lives of the people of this community will never be the same again, ” he stated.

Sylvia said that he knew the problem associated with the non recognition of the traditional ruler of Aghro, adding that he almost resolved the issue before he left office the last time..

This time I am coming back to resolve it permanently.

“I have also promised that since the senatorial road has gotten to Ekeremor Town l, we will continue that road from where it has stopped and take it to Agge, ” he noted.

The APC candidate said that the combination of himself and Joshua Maciver was good for the people. “On Nov. 11 make sure that you vote for me and the APC.” Sylva, who also took his campaign train to Peretorugbene, Ndoro and other coastal communities in Ekeremor LGA, promised to tackle flooding and erosion faced by the state.

