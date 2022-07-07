RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Court disqualifies PDP governorship candidate in Delta

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal High Court, Abuja has disqualified the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta, Mr Sherrif Oborevwori, from contesting the 2023 election.

Mr Sherrif Oborevwori. [sunnewsonline]
Delivering judgment on Thursday in a suit filed by Mr Olorogun Edevbie, Justice Taiwo Taiwo held that Oborevwori lacked the legal competence to participate in the election.

Edevbie had approached the court following his grievance with the process that produced Oborevwori as the party’s governorship candidate.

It was his contention that the defendant was not validly nominated by his party.

He also held that the PDP violated both its constitution and the electoral guidelines, during its state congress that produced Oborevwori as its flag bearer for the governorship election.

He prayed the court to restrain the party from forwarding Oborevwori’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The aggrieved party member also asked the court to restrain INEC from receiving or recognising Oborevwori as the duly nominated candidate of the party for the election.

The plaintiff also sought an order to restrain Oborevwori from parading or carrying himself as the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state.

The judge held that the suit had merits and accordingly granted the reliefs sought by Edevbie against Oborevwori.

