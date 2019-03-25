INEC had declared the governorship election in Bauchi state inconclusive and fixed March 23, 2019, as date for a supplementary election in some local governments.

The electoral body had owned up to the fact that its officials had mistakenly added a zero to the vote difference between the two main political parties resulting in the cancelled election.

INEC then fixed Tuesday, March 19, 2019, to collate the vote for Tafawa Balewa local government.

Just before the collation, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Ibrahim Abdullahi, informed journalists that the was a court order received by the commission restraining it from collating and subsequently announcing of Tafawa Balewa local government governorship results.

Which means there would return to the initial plan of conducting a supplementary election on March 23, 2019.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Bala Mohammed, had emerged winner of the election after the supplementary poll.

In his remarks after the announcement of results, Mohammed, a former FCT minister, promised to bring back good governance to Bauchi state.

Mohammed Abubakar, incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had challenged INEC’s decision.