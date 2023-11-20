ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: Court dismisses PDP's Uba's appeal, affirms Hyacinth Alia as Benue governor

Ima Elijah

This development affirms Hyacinth Alia's position as the legitimate governor of Benue State, dealing a blow to the PDP's legal challenge.

Rev Fr. Hyacinth Alia affirmed as Benue governor as Titus Uba's appeal is thrown out of court. [Punch]
Rev Fr. Hyacinth Alia affirmed as Benue governor as Titus Uba's appeal is thrown out of court. [Punch]

Recommended articles

The appeal sought to challenge the election of Hyacinth Alia as the duly elected governor of Benue State.

The lead judgment, delivered by Justice Onyekachi Otisi, resolved all three issues formulated for determination against Uba and the PDP for various reasons.

One of the main issues tackled was the allegation of non-qualification made by Uba against the deputy governor, Samuel Ode.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Otisi dismissed the allegations, stating that Uba failed to establish the forgery of INEC form EC9 by Ode beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court further emphasized that issues of non-qualification are pre-election matters that can only be challenged at a Federal High Court, not at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, as attempted by Uba.

Regarding the claim that the name of Governor Hyacinth Alia was not submitted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) within 180 days before the election, the Appellate Court held that the allegations could stand.

This decision was based on the fact that the primary election that produced Alia was ordered by a High Court and conducted within the period mandated by the court.

Justice Otisi, in upholding the judgment of the Benue State Election Petition Tribunal delivered on September 23, declared that Uba's appeal lacked merit and was subsequently dismissed. The Court rejected the plea of the PDP governorship candidate to set aside the tribunal's judgment.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abia government refutes allegations of spending ₦927m on Alex Otti's welfare

Abia government refutes allegations of spending ₦927m on Alex Otti's welfare

BREAKING: Court dismisses PDP's Uba's appeal, affirms Hyacinth Alia as Benue governor

BREAKING: Court dismisses PDP's Uba's appeal, affirms Hyacinth Alia as Benue governor

2,000 young entrepreneurs participate in Sokoto Business Fair

2,000 young entrepreneurs participate in Sokoto Business Fair

Democracy has not been working because it was forced on Africa - Obasanjo

Democracy has not been working because it was forced on Africa - Obasanjo

APC, NNPP refute report of alleged plans to organise violent protest in Kano

APC, NNPP refute report of alleged plans to organise violent protest in Kano

FG says collaboration with HiiL will improve access to justice by all Nigerians

FG says collaboration with HiiL will improve access to justice by all Nigerians

Nigeria seeks institutional framework to address illicit financial flows in West Africa

Nigeria seeks institutional framework to address illicit financial flows in West Africa

No fewer than 30,000 Nigerians have benefited from Commonwealth scholarship scheme - FG

No fewer than 30,000 Nigerians have benefited from Commonwealth scholarship scheme - FG

Western democracy not effective, try 'afro democracy' – Obasanjo

Western democracy not effective, try 'afro democracy' – Obasanjo

Pulse Sports

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dino Melaye is not happy with INEC over Kogi governorship election. [BBC]

I’ve never seen that kind of fraud in my life  —  Dino Melaye condemns Kogi election

Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the PDP in 2023 general election and his NNPP counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso. [Channels TV]

Support Kwankwaso in 2027 if you want to be relevant —  NNPP tells Atiku

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma. [Twitter:HopeUzodinma]

Uzodinma receives certificate of return from INEC after victory in Imo

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang [Twitter:@hunbogj]

This is just a temporary setback - Plateau Gov reacts to sacking by Appeal Court