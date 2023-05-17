The sports category has moved to a new website.
Court adjourns Obi’s petition against Tinubu to Friday

Bayo Wahab

The pre-hearing of the petition was adjourned after parties in the petition failed to agree on documents.

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi. (ThePunch)
The court fixed the date, following the failure of parties in the petition to agree on documents among other reasons.

Details later...

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

