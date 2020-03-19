The party gave the advice in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Ologbondiyan, it is on record that the APC was yet to offer any meaningful suggest on ways to address the raging pandemic.

“Nigerians will recall that the PDP had on several occasions advised the Federal Government on effective pre-emptive measures as well as the need for concerted efforts and safeguards in the fight against Covid-19.

“The PDP had been on the forefront in canvassing for stringent steps at our international ports and borderlines, consequent upon which President Muhammadu Buhari had approved international travel ban from 13 countries,” he said.

Ologbondiyan recalled that the PDP presidential candidate in 2019 general election, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday advised the President to reduce the pump price of fuel and suspend stamp duties on all accounts as palliative measures against Covid-19, which was on Wednesday implemented.

He said that the PDP would not be distracted in its commitment to the wellbeing and safety of Nigerians.