Convention: Osinbajo commends Buhari, Tinubu, other APC founding members.

Speaking during his address at the APC Convention, Osinbajo, who said the party was a product of ideas from opposition members, congratulated everyone that was part of its formation.

He specially heaped praises on Buhari "whose vision" and "whose direction" gave birth to the merger that produced the APC.

Osinbajo said ".....Before I take my seat, I want to specially congratulate all members of the All Progressives Congress, this is a party that was forged from the opposition, a party that came from peoples and ideas all from the opposition.

"But some men sat together and decided to form this party, and I want to mention their names just so that we can congratulate them and commend them specially. Beginning with the leader of that group, President Muhammadu Buhari, whose vision and whose direction brought about that merger that became known as the APC.

The Vice President then went on to reel out the names of other prominent foundational members of the party, including Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Rochas Okorocha.

"Chief Bisi Akande, his excellency former Governor of Osun state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the National Leader; His excellency Aliyu Wamakko; former governor of Sokoto state his excellency Nasiru El-Rufai; current Governor of Kaduna state, His excellency Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, also a former Governor; his excellency Rochas Okorocha, former Governor of Imo state.

"These men amongst others sat together to craft what is known today as the All Progressives Congress, Africa's largest political party and will be Africa's most successful political party. may God continue to bless the All Progressives Congress and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he said.

There have been wide insinuations of a cold war between Osinbajo and Tinubu believed to arise from the aspiration of both men to succeed Buhari in 2023.