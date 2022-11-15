RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Charlyboy gives reasons why 2023 elections may be cancelled

Ima Elijah

I repeat, there may not be an election next year. I have been saying this since last year"

Charly Boy advices ladies on difficult marriage
Charly Boy advices ladies on difficult marriage

Recommended articles

Charlyboy's fears: Worried about hunger, poverty, the dollar rise, attacks on the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and a host of other challenges ravaging the entire country, Charlyboy declared that the 2023 election is currently under threat.

The staunch supporter of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, also expressed pessimism that the political bigwigs that have held the country hostage for years are not willing to relinquish power to Nigerians in the forthcoming elections.

He said: “There may be no election next year going by what I see. I don’t think that these people who have their stronghold on the nation’s political space are willing to relinquish power to the people.

“I repeat, there may not be an election next year. I have been saying this since last year. The way things are going, I doubt it. Nigeria is on a free fall. I have been saying it for years”.

Speaking on the dollar rise and the state of the economy, CB said: “I was telling my family that a dollar will get to N1500. Look at what is happening now; it’s almost getting to N1000. There you are. The redesigning of the Naira is not a solution. How can it be a solution when you are producing nothing and you are not exporting? So you just keep printing money to pay salaries and you think that’s a solution?

“Do you know what will happen at the end of the day? Because anybody who has money now, will not have tomorrow. If you have 5 million Naira today, some people will think it’s a lot of money, but do you know that every day, that 5 million Naira that you have in the bank keeps depreciating?

“If you give it another 4 months, that money will be worth 800k. So where do we go from there? So it looks like there may be no election next year. Everything points to that fact.”

Naira to dollar (black market): The naira depreciated against the dollar on Monday after gaining 26.24 percent last week at the black market.

The local currency lost 8.24 of its value after trading as the dollar was quoted at an average of N768.33/$ as against N705/$ quoted on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the black market.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Charlyboy gives reasons why 2023 elections may be cancelled

Charlyboy gives reasons why 2023 elections may be cancelled

2023: APC remains party to beat in Zamfara, says ex-Chairman

2023: APC remains party to beat in Zamfara, says ex-Chairman

Gov. Oyebanji appoints 8 Special Advisers for Ekiti

Gov. Oyebanji appoints 8 Special Advisers for Ekiti

Oyo Govt seeks U.S. assistance to tackle insecurity

Oyo Govt seeks U.S. assistance to tackle insecurity

Appeal Court sacks Akpabio as APC senatorial candidate

Appeal Court sacks Akpabio as APC senatorial candidate

Soludo says Obi’s candidacy makes presidential victory easier for Tinubu

Soludo says Obi’s candidacy makes presidential victory easier for Tinubu

Communication has been one of our weakest links as govt — Finance Minister

Communication has been one of our weakest links as govt — Finance Minister

Soludo strongly believes Peter Obi can’t win 2023 presidential election

Soludo strongly believes Peter Obi can’t win 2023 presidential election

NBC sanctions Arise TV over fake report on Tinubu

NBC sanctions Arise TV over fake report on Tinubu

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

BREAKING: Gov. Udom breaks silence on resignation as Atiku campaign chairman

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Soludo dumps Peter Obi, reveals preferred presidential candidate

Peter Obi and Obaseki.

Edo rally: I expected Labour Party to be more serious - Obaseki