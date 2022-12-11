ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

CAN leaders in Ibadanland endorse Tinubu's aspiration for Presidency

News Agency Of Nigeria

Christian faithful across 11 local government areas of Ibadanland have endorsed Sen. Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, for the 2023 presidential election.

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:Jagbros]
APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:Jagbros]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was sponsored by Chief Dotun Sanusi, the Otun-Apesinola of Ibadanland, and the Chief Executive Officer of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resorts.

NAN reports the event featured special prayers for Nigeria, Oyo State, and the APC presidential candidate.

Sanusi said that the Christian faithful had come together to pray for Nigeria, Oyo State and take a fundamental step in the endorsement of Tinubu as the president comes 2023.

The convener, represented by Mogaji Nurudeen Akinade, said that they could no longer afford to sit on the fence because they are traditional or religious leaders.

According to him, if we decided not to participate in what they are doing, then suspected criminals will rule us.

Sanusi said he believed in development, progress, economic emancipation, social justice, religious tolerance, political stability, and adequate security of the country.

The convener said that he could not, as a successful entrepreneur, fold his arm to see the country derailing from the path of progress.

“I have sacrificed millions of naira as an employer of labour. My likes won’t be here and be playing to the gallery on who becomes the political head of this country.

“The only person we have that can move the country forward, ensure adequate security and bring economic stability to this country, is Bola Tinubu. He has done it before, I have confidence in him,” he said.

In his remarks, Rev. (Dr) Titus Morakinyo, the General Coordinator, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ibadanland, said they were invited to the programme by Sanusi.

Morakinyo said, “as Christians and Pastors, we are fathers to all the political parties.”

He said that there was no crime in the Yorubas demanding the presidency, adding, “politics in Nigeria has been between the North and South.”

According to him, it has to come to somebody’s turn. If you look at Nigerian politics, it’s being North and South, there is no problem. If the North has done it, it has to come to the South.

“Once it is coming to the South, it is not criminal for Yorubas to aspire for the seat since they are part of the South,” he said.

The cleric urged the people to pray fervently for God’s mercy to have a violent-free election and smooth transition of power.

Also, Pastor Olusoji Adediji, the Olubadan Palace’s Chaplain, said they were at the event to endorse and pray for Tinubu’s victory.

Today, we are all here to endorse and pray for Bola Tinubu to become Nigeria’s President comes 2023,” he said.

Commenting, an APC Chieftain, Dr (Mrs) Ronke Carew, described Tinubu as the most competent of all the presidential candidates and generally acceptable across the six geo-political zones.

Carew appreciated the Christian faithful for coming out en masse to endorse and pray for Tinubu, urging them to also vote en masse for Tinubu’s victory at the polls.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We've no preferred candidate in Nigerian election - U.S. govt declares

We've no preferred candidate in Nigerian election - U.S. govt declares

Cash withdrawal limits targeted at poor Nigerians - PDP

Cash withdrawal limits targeted at poor Nigerians - PDP

Ogun APC inaugurates campaign office as Abiodun promises more purposeful governance

Ogun APC inaugurates campaign office as Abiodun promises more purposeful governance

4th Mainland Bridge will spur development – Lagos Govt

4th Mainland Bridge will spur development – Lagos Govt

CAN leaders in Ibadanland endorse Tinubu's aspiration for Presidency

CAN leaders in Ibadanland endorse Tinubu's aspiration for Presidency

Atiku pledges to tackle insecurity, out-of-school children

Atiku pledges to tackle insecurity, out-of-school children

CP orders police to go after hoodlums enforcing sit-at-home order in Enugu

CP orders police to go after hoodlums enforcing sit-at-home order in Enugu

2023: Labour Party meets in Kano, fine tunes strategies for victory

2023: Labour Party meets in Kano, fine tunes strategies for victory

Tension in Abia community as herders allegedly invade people’s farms

Tension in Abia community as herders allegedly invade people’s farms

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu at Chatham House on December 5, 2022. (Channels TV)

Tinubu speaks on controversy surrounding certificate, date of birth

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). (Punch)

Tinubu explains his source of wealth, denies taking money from Lagos coffers

Obasanjo said he would never support the candidacy of Atiku knowingly in other to avoid God's wrath.

Next president must come from South – Obasanjo dumps Atiku

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party has promised to deal decisively with terrorists and bandits in Nigeria.

Here’s how Peter Obi plans to deal with terrorism and banditry if elected