CAN leaders in Ibadanland endorse Tinubu's aspiration for Presidency

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was sponsored by Chief Dotun Sanusi, the Otun-Apesinola of Ibadanland, and the Chief Executive Officer of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resorts.

NAN reports the event featured special prayers for Nigeria, Oyo State, and the APC presidential candidate.

Sanusi said that the Christian faithful had come together to pray for Nigeria, Oyo State and take a fundamental step in the endorsement of Tinubu as the president comes 2023.

The convener, represented by Mogaji Nurudeen Akinade, said that they could no longer afford to sit on the fence because they are traditional or religious leaders.

According to him, if we decided not to participate in what they are doing, then suspected criminals will rule us.

Sanusi said he believed in development, progress, economic emancipation, social justice, religious tolerance, political stability, and adequate security of the country.

The convener said that he could not, as a successful entrepreneur, fold his arm to see the country derailing from the path of progress.

“I have sacrificed millions of naira as an employer of labour. My likes won’t be here and be playing to the gallery on who becomes the political head of this country.

“The only person we have that can move the country forward, ensure adequate security and bring economic stability to this country, is Bola Tinubu. He has done it before, I have confidence in him,” he said.

In his remarks, Rev. (Dr) Titus Morakinyo, the General Coordinator, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ibadanland, said they were invited to the programme by Sanusi.

Morakinyo said, “as Christians and Pastors, we are fathers to all the political parties.”

He said that there was no crime in the Yorubas demanding the presidency, adding, “politics in Nigeria has been between the North and South.”

According to him, it has to come to somebody’s turn. If you look at Nigerian politics, it’s being North and South, there is no problem. If the North has done it, it has to come to the South.

“Once it is coming to the South, it is not criminal for Yorubas to aspire for the seat since they are part of the South,” he said.

The cleric urged the people to pray fervently for God’s mercy to have a violent-free election and smooth transition of power.

Also, Pastor Olusoji Adediji, the Olubadan Palace’s Chaplain, said they were at the event to endorse and pray for Tinubu’s victory.

“Today, we are all here to endorse and pray for Bola Tinubu to become Nigeria’s President comes 2023,” he said.

Commenting, an APC Chieftain, Dr (Mrs) Ronke Carew, described Tinubu as the most competent of all the presidential candidates and generally acceptable across the six geo-political zones.