The Christian Association of Nigeria of Nigeria (CAN) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Reform Bill as the country celebrates its 60th independence anniversary.

CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, made the appeal in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos.

He also emphasised the need for elections and electoral processes to be freer, fairer and more credible.

Ayokunle urged the president to make the processes better.

"We give glory to God at this unique time of the diamond jubilee anniversary of our nation.

"But for God, the country would have become balkanised as a result of the military misadventure to power, insecurity, unemployment, and of recent, the COVID-19 pandemic, that constitute the biggest threat to the country.

"We urge President Muhammadu Buhari, to sign the Electoral Reform Bill.

"Our elections should be free, fair and credible if we want the governed and other nations to respect our political leaders.

"We believe, with the right attitude from both those who are in the position of leadership, coupled with God helping us, our tomorrow in Nigeria, shall be greater than today.

"However, it is necessary for all Nigerians, irrespective of our political, religious and ethnic affiliations, to fear God, to love our nation and love one another.

"This nation is blessed with human and material resources, let us engage them for our general good. As we begin the journey of another decade, we must adjust our strategy," he said.

CAN president, Rev. Samson Ayokunle [Guardian]

He added that the church and CAN would not cease to pray for the leaders, for divine guidance, wisdom and integrity.

Ayokunle also called on the government to revisit the 2014 National Conference Report, with a view to using it to address some challenges militating against the peace and unity of the country.

"We don't need another conference, if there is a political will to implement the report. It should just be sent to the National Assembly as template, to guide legislative process of better repositioning of Nigeria.

"We also call for improvement in the security architecture of the country.

"We are sad that both the security agents and the civilians continue to be killed by insurgents.

"May God heal our land and grant us victory over every challenge facing the country in Jesus Name," he said.