Campaign of calumny can’t stop my re-election – Gov Oyetola

The governor, represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, expressed confidence that with the support of the masses, “victory at the poll was his”.

He assured electorates that he would not betray their trust when re-elected, urging them not to allow those who lacked the basic knowledge of governance to deceive them.

He stressed that his love for the masses, passion for their welfare and the development of the state were some of the reasons people wanted his re-election.

The governor also said that his decision to seek for re-election was due to the confidence reposed in his administration by the electorate, who appreciated his meaningful contributions in the last three and half years.

Oyetola, who boasted of his achievements, said since the inception of his administration, he had embarked on series of developmental projects as well as prompt payment of salaries and pensions.

He said that the electorate, who massively elected him in 2018, could attest to his resounding achievements in the area of infrastructure, education, health care delivery, empowerment, social intervention and other critical areas of development.

The governor, however, urged members of the Ebira community to continue to live in peace with their host communities, adding that peaceful coexistence would bring stability and enhance national economic growth and development.

He noted that an atmosphere of peaceful coexistence and harmonious relationship between the government and the governed was needed for growth and development.

Oyetola appealed to people who have been registered but were yet to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards to do so and support him at the poll to enable him consolidate on the achievements of the past years.

In his remarks, Mr Shaibu Abere, President of the Ebira community, commended the governor for his love for non-indigenes which had made the state remained peaceful without inter-tribal conflicts.

Abere said that their businesses had been thriving due to prompt payment of workers’ salaries as civil servants formed bulk of their customers.

He praised the governor for various developmental projects across the state, saying that they would continue to live peacefully with other tribes.

He also assured the governor of their support for his re-election.