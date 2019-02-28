Omotoso stated this on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti at a rally to felicitate with the president on his victory.

He said Buharis victory was an answered prayer of Nigerians which no human can work against.

The APC Chairman also stressed that the re-election was a victory for democracy and Nigerians as a whole.

According to him, Buhari is a man of peace and integrity who conducted the most peaceful, transparent, fair as well as credible election ever in Nigeria.

Omotoso ascribed the victory to the performance recorded by the president in his last four years in office.

He commended Buhari for his commitment and hard work toward eradicating insurgency, joblessness and corruption in Nigeria.

Omotoso also lauded Gov. Kayode Fayemi for his doggedness and commitment to ensuring that the state recorded victory at the polls.

He advised the opposition to accept Gods will in good faith, stressing that nobody could work against it.

Omotoso further commended the international community, election observers and the people of the state for their roles during the polls.

He enjoined Nigerians to pray for a successful tenure for the president.