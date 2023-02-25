ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari’s promise of conducting 2023 election coming to pass – Malami

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, says he sees President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise of conducting transparent and peaceful 2023 elections coming to pass.

Mr Abubakar Malami
Malami made this known while addressing journalists at Shiryar Fada, Garkar Na Gambo polling unit, Nassarawa ward1, Birnin-Kebbi on Saturday shortly after casting his vote.

He described the elections as part of the concluding processes associated with the democratic transition.

Malami said he was satisfied with the conduct of the exercise, adding: ”Everything humanly possible was done to ensure free, fair and credible elections in the country.

“We are happy that INEC is doing a wonderful job by ensuring fairness, equity and transparency of the process.

“As you can, see the election is peaceful. People are casting their votes without any extraneous influences.

“I think the process is establishing the point made by President Muhammadu Buhari, when he promised that the elections will hold on Feb. 25.”

Malami said the elections were peacefully conducted in line with INEC guidelines and in conformity with the provisions of the electoral Act, the constitution as well as international best practices.

