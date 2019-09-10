The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal will on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, announce its decision on Atiku Abubakar's petition against the electoral victory of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared President Buhari the winner of the February 23, 2019 election with 15,191,847 votes. Atiku finished second with 11,262,978 votes.

The former vice president filed a petition against the result in March, alleging that the election was marred by irregularities in several states designed to hand the victory to the 76-year-old president.

Atiku and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also insisted that President Buhari was not qualified to contest the election, accusing him of presenting fake credentials to INEC.

INEC and Buhari's All Progressives Congress (APC) are respondents in the petition.

The final written arguments of all parties involved were adopted on August 21, and the Justice Mohammed Garba-led five-member panel will deliver judgement on Wednesday.

"Please be informed, notice has been given for judgment to be delivered tomorrow September 11, 2019. 9. 00 am," a notice from the Court of Appeal said.