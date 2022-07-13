RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Buhari should resign, hand over to Osinbajo – Northern Elders' Baba-Ahmed

Ima Elijah

Baba-Ahmed told Buhari that it’s not too late to throw in the towel.

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed
Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

The spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.

Baba-Ahmed said Buhari should just resign now because things would get tougher.

The former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Secretary gave the advice in reaction to the President’s revelation that he is eager to leave power.

Buhari spoke when he hosted some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, legislators and chieftains at his Daura home in Katsina.

Noting that he has less than a year left in office, the Nigerian leader assured that he would do his best in the remaining months.

I wish the person who is coming after me the very best. I am eager to go. I can tell you it has been tough”, he said.

Reacting, Baba-Ahmed told Buhari that it’s not too late to throw in the towel.

“President Buhari told APC Govs that he is looking forward to the end of his tenure, saying it has been tough.

“Who would remind him that he does not need to wait until May 29th, 2023? Who will tell him it looks like things will only get tougher?”, he tweeted.

In response to a Twitter user who said Buhari “doesn’t listen to mad men”, the former permanent secretary said: “Please tell him yourself.

“You will be doing us all a great favour. Remind him he is elected to perform governance functions like protecting citizens.

“If he will not, or cannot, he can yield the office to his Vice until 2023.Then he can start resting now. That’s how it works.”

Just yesterday, the Northern Elders spokesman assured Nigerians that the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi won’t divide the country if elected.

Baba-Ahmed was reacting to a Twitter user who said he was scared the LP presidential candidate will divide the country if elected president.

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed is the older brother to Peter Obi's running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Ima Elijah

