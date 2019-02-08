President Muhammadu Buhari took time off his hectic campaign schedule to rain more curses on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, February 8, 2019.

Punch reports that Buhari, who was hosting 1,000 members of his support group inside the State House at the presidential villa, was furious that the PDP stole Nigeria blind for 16 years, while promising that he is on a mission to recover what was stolen.

Punch quotes the president as saying: “Large scale abuse of trust, only God can give them punishment. But those we can touch, we will get them prosecuted.

“We have said properties confiscated should be sold and the money put into the treasury and we will use.”

The APC never stops blaming PDP

Buhari and members of his governing APC never miss the opportunity to remind Nigerians that they are having it difficult, only because the PDP overturned the treasury from 1999 to 2015.

Buhari defeated then incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP to win the 2015 presidential contest.

He promised to fix security, revive an ailing economy and fight corruption during the 2015 electioneering campaigns.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President of Nigeria, is the flagbearer of the PDP ahead of the February 16 presidential poll.