Buhari confident Nigeria will witness transformation under Tinubu

Buhari also said Tinubu’s presidency would ensure that the nation moved ahead “from what has so far been achieved throughout the country in the last seven plus years.”

The president who was represented by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, said this during his visit to the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Office in Gusau.

In a statement signed by Yusuf Idris Gusau, the APC Publicity Secretary in Zamfara State said the president also seized the opportunity of the visit to attend the closing ceremony of this year’s Musabaka Qur’anic recitation competition hosted in the state.

The statement reads: “He commended the arrangement put in place by the coordinator saying that the effort jointly put in place by Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle, former governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar and Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa accounted for the rousing welcome his delegation received while in the state.

“He assured people of the state that with APC’s Tinubu as the next President, the nation will witness overwhelming transformation, moving ahead from what has so far been achieved throughout the country in the last seven plus years.

“The President thanked the people of Zamfara and all Nigerians for the support he has been enjoying in his leadership and urged Nigerians to continue to support the APC by ensuring its victory at all levels in the coming elections.”