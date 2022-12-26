ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Buhari confident Nigeria will witness transformation under Tinubu

Bayo Wahab

Buhari says Tinubu's presidency will ensure Nigeria moves forward.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress. [Twitter/@Buharisallau1]
President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress. [Twitter/@Buharisallau1]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Buhari also said Tinubu’s presidency would ensure that the nation moved ahead “from what has so far been achieved throughout the country in the last seven plus years.”

The president who was represented by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, said this during his visit to the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Office in Gusau.

In a statement signed by Yusuf Idris Gusau, the APC Publicity Secretary in Zamfara State said the president also seized the opportunity of the visit to attend the closing ceremony of this year’s Musabaka Qur’anic recitation competition hosted in the state.

The statement reads: “He commended the arrangement put in place by the coordinator saying that the effort jointly put in place by Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle, former governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar and Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa accounted for the rousing welcome his delegation received while in the state.

“He assured people of the state that with APC’s Tinubu as the next President, the nation will witness overwhelming transformation, moving ahead from what has so far been achieved throughout the country in the last seven plus years.

“The President thanked the people of Zamfara and all Nigerians for the support he has been enjoying in his leadership and urged Nigerians to continue to support the APC by ensuring its victory at all levels in the coming elections.”

Earlier, while welcoming the president, Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle assured the president that “Zamfara is the home base of the APC whereby opposition parties seem non-existent.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Muslim group attends Christmas service, presents gift in Zaria

Muslim group attends Christmas service, presents gift in Zaria

Buhari confident Nigeria will witness transformation under Tinubu

Buhari confident Nigeria will witness transformation under Tinubu

Sheikh Gumi: Vote those who won’t fight bandits, they are our people [Video]

Sheikh Gumi: Vote those who won’t fight bandits, they are our people [Video]

Peter Obi celebrates Christmas with internally displaced persons

Peter Obi celebrates Christmas with internally displaced persons

Lagos Govt shuts Quilox over noise pollution

Lagos Govt shuts Quilox over noise pollution

Buhari mourns Amb. Shehu Malami

Buhari mourns Amb. Shehu Malami

Nigerians won't spend next Christmas on fuel queues - Atiku

Nigerians won't spend next Christmas on fuel queues - Atiku

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day

Christmas: Lagos council bans street Jamz, carnivals

Christmas: Lagos council bans street Jamz, carnivals

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

It is not easy working with Aisha Yesufu – Peter Obi explains

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

No matter how long you protest, we’re going to remove subsidy — Tinubu

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

3 things Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu have in common

Atiku Abubakar has been dragged to court over his citizenship. (Daily Trust)

Igbo presidency: You don't understand your promise – APC to Atiku