Buhari refuses to sign electoral amendment bill, gives reasons

The bill contained electronic voting and electronic transmission of election results.

The piece of legislation which was transmitted to President Buhari by the National Assembly on November 19, also contained provisions like direct primaries for political parties--a clause which could make the process of electing candidates from within the political parties, more transparent.

The president had until December 19 to sign the bill into law or risk the National Assembly overriding his veto.

According to ThisDay, the president has now written to the lawmakers to say he couldn't have signed the bill into law because of factors like monetisation and litigation arising therefrom.

ThisDay quotes the president as writing that: “The amendment as proposed is the violation of the underlying spirit of democracy, which is characterized by freedom of choices of which political party membership is a voluntary exercise of the constitutional right of freedom of association."

The president also cited security as a factor in withholding assent.

The report also states that: “The president said the prevailing situation in the country will not allow him sign the bill. Among other reasons, the president cited high cost of conducting direct primaries, the security challenge of monitoring the election, violation of citizens’ rights, marginalization of small political parties.

“Buhari also notes that adopting direct primaries has implications on the rights of citizens to participate in the government, as constitutionally insured.

“According to the president, the conduct of direct primaries will lead to a significant spike in the cost of conducting primary elections by parties, as well as the increase in the cost of monitoring such elections by INEC.

“He explained that the direct consequences of the high cost are monetization and that it will drive and increase financial crimes and constitute further strain on the economy.

“In his view, it will also stifle smaller parties without the enormous resources required to mobilize all party members for the primaries, a situation which he says is not healthy for the sustenance of multi-party democracy in Nigeria.

“The president further states that security agencies will also be overstretched, as direct primaries will be open to participation from all and sundry.

“Such large turnout without effective security coordination will also engender intimidation and disruptions, thereby raising credibility issues on the outcomes of such election.

“President Buhari also says the proposed amendment might give rise to a plethora of litigations based on diverse grounds and issues of law, including but not limited to the fact that the proposed amendment could not work in retrospect, given that the existing constitution of the parties already registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) permits direct, indirect and consensus primaries.

“Buhari said his decision is based on informed advice by relevant ministries, departments and agencies of the government, and careful review of the bill in light of the current realities prevalent in the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the circumstances.”